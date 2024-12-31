Today's Forecast: Colder air settles in this week for the New Year

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Kara James: Mainly light snow showers are expected to ramp up again New Year's Day morning and continue on and off through the day. Accumulations should also be minor on the order of 1" to 2". The biggest weather story unfolding is a huge shift in the weather pattern, bringing in a return to sharply colder air and periods of snow to begin 2025! If you are a winter weather lover, the pattern is showing signs of a continued cold pattern through at least the middle of January. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: (HAPPY NEW YEAR) Mostly cloudy and colder with light lake effect snow showers. Accumulations of an inch or two possible. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with light lake effect snow showers possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Winds west at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Much colder and cloudy. Isolated snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Colder with the chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, with isolated snow showers. Cold. Highs in the mid to upper 20s

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers build in from the south overnight. Highs in the mid 20s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with scattered snow showers possible. Highs in the mid/upper 20s.

