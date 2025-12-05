Today's Forecast: Cold with a slight breeze, snow late

From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Reece Cole: Roads will continue to be icy in spots overnight, especially neighborhood and rural roads. With any small breeze, feels like temperatures will drop below 0 in spots as actual temperatures fall into the single digits. Near record cold across West Michigan! Friday will be cloudy and cold as the core of the Arctic air stays overhead. A quick moving clipper system brings the chance for light snow Friday evening into early Saturday morning, but the good usable hours of the day Saturday will be dry. New snow amounts will be 1-2" through Sunday afternoon. The overall pattern remains unseasonably cold and intermittently active, with another snow chance Sunday and again early next week.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Highs in the mid-20s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Around 1" in new snow. Temperatures hover in the upper 20s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Early morning snow showers with mostly cloudy conditions in the afternoon. Highs in the low 30s.

SUNDAY: Chance snow showers. Another 1" to 2" of snow possible. Highs in the middle 20s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the lower 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Highs in the low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Wintry mix likely with rain and slushy snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

