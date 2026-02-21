Today's Forecast: Cold weekend ahead with a little snow

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki: A return to winter weather this weekend as colder air sticks around both Saturday and Sunday with highs falling back into the 30s. Snow also returns with a weak system and some lake effect late Saturday night into Sunday. 1" to 3" of accumulation will be possible, mainly along/west of U.S. 131. Breezy west/northwest winds continue overnight and Saturday, with wind chills saying in the 20s all day Saturday. Bundle up! Early next week temperatures stay in the 30s, with an active pattern of quick clippers bringing snow and wintry mix chances most days. Monday will be the driest day of the week, with the best chance for sunshine. Winter is not quite over yet!

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A few flurries are possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of P.M./nighttime snow showers. Winds: NW 10 - 20 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. 1" to 3" possible mainly along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the lower 30s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Chance of lakeshore snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers later in the day. Highs in the low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain/snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain/snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

