Today's Forecast; Cold Start; Breezy and Milder

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: We are waking up to a cold morning, with temperatures in the teens. A gorgeous sunrise is on tap, as a huge pattern shift begins to unfold. A significant melt-down will begin today as warmer air moves into West Michigan for the next several days. Much of the snowpack will disappear, with sunshine and highs well above average. Nearby high pressure will contribute to more sunshine and highs in the upper 30s and low 40s through the weekend. Even warmer air arrives early next week, with mid to upper 40s likely Monday through Wednesday, while continuing to stay mainly dry. The next system to impact West Michigan will be mid to late week next week. Wednesday looks to be all rain, but colder air wrapping in on Thursday and Friday could lead to a wintry mix or snow. The track of the low will determine the type of precipitation, which will get ironed out as we get closer to next week.

TODAY: Cold start. Watch for icy patches. Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind: SW 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.

MONDAY: Variably cloudy. Highs in the mid-40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance showers. Highs in the mid-upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Chance rain/snow mix. Highs around 40.

FRIDAY: Colder with a wintry mix. Highs in the low 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube