Today's Forecast; Morning Snow Showers

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meterologist Terri DeBoer. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 7AM, as slippery road conditions are likely for your Friday morning travels. Any lingering snow showers will come to an end this morning. Overall, expect cold and quiet conditions today, with highs near 30-degrees. Conditions will remain cold and quiet tonight into early Saturday, but travel conditions will deteriorate quickly Saturday evening into Saturday night as a significant winter storm system moves into the region with widespread snow likely. A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the weekend.

TODAY: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (Until 7AM) Cold and quiet. Morning snow showers winding down. Highs near 30-degrees. Winds: NW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Cold and quiet. Lows in the low 20s. Winds: W 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: WINTER STORM WATCH Quiet start. Snow developing; becoming widespread and heavy. Highs near 30-degrees. Winds: SE 10-20 mph

SUNDAY: WINTER STORM WATCH Widespread snow. Highs in the low 30s. Lows: mid-20s

MONDAY: Few lake effect snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Cold and quiet. Highs in the upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Cold and quiet. Few snow showers. Highs near 30-degrees

THURSDAY: Cold and quiet. Highs near 30-degrees

FRIDAY: Cold and quiet. Highs in the upper 20s.

