Today's Forecast; Cold and Quiet; Sunshine Returns

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: It will be a cold and quiet finish to the weekend, with high temperatures about 10-degrees below normal. Afternoon highs will reach the low-20s, with a gentle wind. Milder air arrives for the week ahead, with highs in the 30s. The overall pattern remains mainly quiet, but we will have to watch for occasional rounds of light snow or wintry mix.

TODAY: Decreasing cloudiness. Sunshine Returns. Cold and quiet. Highs in the low-20s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5-10 degrees. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs around 30. Winds: S 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 30s

