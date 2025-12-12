Today's Forecast; Cold and Quiet Start; Late Day Lt. Snow

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: A quiet morning will give to some lt. snow later today into tonight as West Michigan stays locked in the deep freeze through the weekend. Widespread lt. snow is likely to arrive later this afternoon into the evening hours, with most areas picking up another round of lt. snow. This snow will arrive with an Arctic cold front this evening, ushering in even colder air for the weekend. Another round of lake effect snow is likely to develop, with weekend snow totals 2-4" near the lakeshore and 1-2" across the rest of the area. The core of the cold air will be with us Saturday through Monday, with single digit morning temperatures and afternoons in the teens. Gusty 20-30 mph winds will make mornings feel as cold as -10 and afternoons around 0, or colder. There are a few hints of a warmer pattern by mid-week next week-at least getting above freezing!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. Snow showers developing. Highs in the mid-upper 20s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Widespread lt. snow. Lows near 10-degrees. Winds: SW 10-20 mph

SATURDAY: Cloudy and breezy with highs in the teens to near 20-degrees. Chance snow showers, especially in the morning. Feels like 10 or lower. Winds: NW 5-15 mph

SUNDAY: Cloudy and breezy with light snow possible. Highs in the low 20s.

MONDAY: Cold and mainly dry. Highs in the low 20s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and cold with highs around 30.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Chance rain-snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies. Highs in the mid-30s

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube