Today's Forecast; Cold and Quiet; Lt. Snow or Icy Mix late tonight

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: A cold and quiet Sunday is on tap with highs only expected to reach the mid-upper 20s. A quick system overnight tonight into early Monday morning brings an area of lt. snow or a wintry mix, so the Monday morning commute could be slick in spots. A weak disturbance could produce a light wintry mix Tuesday; with the chance for some light rain later Thursday. The big story brewing in the week ahead is a return to milder temperatures, with highs in the mid-upper 30s for the majority of next week! Even warmer air could bring rain showers (melting snow!) and highs in the 40s by the end of the week. So, if you love all of the snow that's on the ground, make sure to enjoy it this weekend!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold and quiet. Highs in the upper 20s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Lt. snow or a lt. wintry mix. Lows in the mid-20s. Winds: S 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with morning freezing rain or lt. snow. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of morning rain showers or wintry mix. Highs in the mid-upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with chance of rain showers. Highs in the low 40s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies. Milder. Chance rain showers. Highs low-40s.

SATURDAY: Turning colder with the chance of a wintry mix or lt. snow. Highs in the low-mid 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube