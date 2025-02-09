Today's Forecast; Cold and quiet

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Cold and quiet conditions will prevail to close out the weekend. Considerable cloudiness will fill the skies across West Michigan, though a few breaks in the clouds will give us at least partial sunshine at times. A few flurries are possible, but of the day will remain dry. So far this season, we have officially received 54.8" of snow; slightly below average for this point in the season. Normal totals for the entire season are around 77". Monday will be quiet and will likely be the sunniest day of the upcoming week with a light wind and highs near 30. Clouds roll back into the region for Tuesday. A system developing for mid-week may produce widespread snow later Wednesday into Thursday. The current track would take the center of the system through Ohio, which would bring steady accumulating snow Wednesday night into Thursday! Colder air is on tap for the upcoming week with below average temperatures likely holding on through the third week of February. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Cold and quiet. Chance morning flurries. Considerable cloudiness with a few sunny breaks during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Winds northwest/west at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing and cold with lows in the teens. Winds: W-NW 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Breezy and remaining colder than average. Highs in the upper 20s. Winds: W 5-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder with a chance of widespread snow developing during the evening and overnight period. Snow could be steady to moderate at times. Highs in the low/mid 20s.

THURSDAY: Widespread morning snow gradually ending. Highs in the low-mid 20s.

FRIDAY: Cold with the chance for snow showers. Highs in the low-mid 20s.

SATURDAY: Chance snow or a wintry mix. Highs in the mid-upper 20s.

