Today's Forecast: Cold and frosty start, otherwise mostly sunny, cool

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A Freeze Warning is in effect for most of West Michigan until 11 a.m. this morning. Morning temperatures will be in the middle 20s in many spots leading to a hard frost and freeze. After a cold start today, look for mostly sunny and cool conditions with highs in the upper 40s. A warm-up starts Tuesday with temperatures getting back to the 60s and mainly weather, although a few isolated shower/storms will be possible Tuesday/Tuesday night along/south of I-94. We stay mild for the rest of the week (in the 70s) with our next chance of widespread showers and storms coming on Friday P.M. and night.

TODAY: FREEZE WARNING until 11 A.M.. Cold and frosty start, otherwise mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid/upper 40s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds south-southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer. Slight chance of a shower/storm along/south of I-94. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and unseasonably warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with P.M. and nighttime showers likely. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Early morning pre-dawn lingering showers, otherwise partly cloudy to partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

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