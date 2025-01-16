Today's Forecast: Cloudy with snow showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Another frontal system moving through the Great lakes today will generate about 1" to 2" of snow inland and 2" to 4" closer to the lakeshore. A small warming trend starts today with highs back into the lower 30s, and mid 30s by Friday with partial sunshine. Enjoy it while it lasts, because another true Arctic blast is on the way starting Saturday. A cold front will move through in the morning, bringing the chance of rain/snow showers, then rapidly falling temperatures and breezy northwest winds. Additional lake effect snow is likely next week with highs only in the single digits and wind chills in the double digits below zero. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Cloudy with morning snow showers, otherwise mostly cloudy and a bit warmer. Total accumulation of 1" to 2" inland, 2" to 4" lakeshore. Highs in the lower 30s. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Winds west/south at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and mild. Highs in the middle 30s. Winds south-southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain/snow showers, with steadier precipitation south/east of Grand Rapids. Highs in the lower 30s early, but falling through the day as Arctic air arrives.

SUNDAY: Another blast of Arctic air arrives! This will be the coldest air of the season thus far. Mostly cloudy with a chance of lake effect snow showers. Highs in the teens. Winds chills below zero.

MONDAY: Arctic air infiltrates the Great Lakes and much of the country. Mostly cloudy and bitterly cold with lake effect snow showers likely. Highs only in the single digits with wind chills in the double digits below zero.

