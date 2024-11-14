Today's Forecast: Cloudy with showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Rain showers have spread in ahead of our next low pressure system and will continue to impact West Michigan today. Most areas likely to pick up a half inch or more. Rain will taper down this afternoon with occasional light showers or drizzle into the evening. Unseasonably warm temperatures will hold through the end of the week and into the weekend with high temperatures warming back into the 50s. More rain chance chances arrive Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday next week. There are finally a few signs of colder air beginning to arrive next weekend with the possibility of accumulating snow leading into Thanksgiving week. That said, the overall pattern will keep above average temperatures through most of next week before the colder air arrives. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Cloudy with a few showers likely before noon, otherwise lighter rain or drizzle possible this afternoon. Highs in the low/mid 50s. Winds east-north at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower. Lows in the lower 40s. Winds north-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: (FIREARM DEER HUNTING OPENING DAY) Sunrise 7:36AM Sunset 5:19PM Mostly cloudy skies, perhaps some breaks of sunshine in the afternoon. A slight chance of a shower. Highs in the low/mid 50s. Winds north-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and mild with light scattered showers. Highs in the mid/upper 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the low/mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

