Today's Forecast: Cloudy with scattered rain moving in

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Widespread cloud cover takes over the region this morning as a system takes aim on West Michigan. Temperatures kick off in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees as a low-pressure system sweeps across the region this afternoon, lasting into early Wednesday. Scattered rain showers will start to move in through the afternoon and evening. You'll feel the difference in temperatures a bit today and even more Wednesday. Today will feature daytime high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s before the rain moves in. After the cold front passes early Wednesday, temperatures will tumble back to the 50s for the rest of the week. Mostly sunny skies are in store for Thursday, Friday and the upcoming weekend. Looking for an early HALLOWEEN outlook? The latest forecast shows seasonable temperatures in the upper 50s on Halloween, with the small chance of a few rain showers. Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with widespread rain developing in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds south at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with widespread rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Morning rain likely, tapering off through the afternoon with some late day clearing. Early highs in the middle 50s, but falling into the upper 40s later in the day behind a strong cold front.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

