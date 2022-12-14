Today's Forecast: Cloudy with light rain / wintry mix and windy

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: All eyes are on the system moving into West Michigan today, which is likely to bring rain, freezing rain, snow, and strong winds through Thursday morning. Precipitation begins as mostly rain today with moments of freezing rain possible. The initial precipitation will be limited on this morning, but slick spots are possible! You'll get a break from the precipitation for the middle of the day with cloudy skies. The greater opportunity for widespread rainfall, freezing rain, and the transition to snow arrives in a secondary wave late this evening through early Thursday morning. Travel impacts are likely for the Thursday morning commute, primarily along and north of I-96. This includes the region extending from Muskegon through Lansing, and north of Grand Rapids. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, and Montcalm counties from 4 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday. Total snow accumulation up to 1" is possible in this region, along with ice accumulation around one tenth of an inch. Winds will additionally be howling all across West Michigan today into Thursday morning, where wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Dry air filters in for Thursday afternoon (in what we call the dry slot of a larger system) before snow ramps up Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures tumble and snowfall picks up for Friday and Saturday as winds will be strong from the northwest and lake effect develops. More lake effect snow is possible on Sunday, with a few flurries possible next Monday. Looking for information on whether we could see a White Christmas? The latest long-range forecast suggests colder temperatures and the chance of light snow before Christmas day. Click here for more on whether we could see a White Christmas! Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates as Christmas gets closer. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Scattered rain showers early in the morning with some freezing rain mixed in. A widespread wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow is likely overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The best chance of frozen precipitation will be from Grand Rapids northward where .10" to .20" of ice accumulation is possible. Highs in the upper 30s during the day. Winds southeast at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain, freezing rain and wintry mix moving in. Breezy winds. Lows in the lower 30s.

THURSDAY: A wintry mix likely Thursday morning (especially along and north of I-96), otherwise cloudy skies. Snow ramps up late Thursday night. Breezy all day! Highs in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Lake effect snow showers develop and breezy. Accumulations possible. Highs in the middle 30s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Highs near 30.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with lake effect snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of flurries. Highs in the upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow shower chances. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube