Today's Forecast: Cloudy with a stray shower or thundershower possible

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Today brings more clouds with a few spotty afternoon and evening showers or thunder showers especially the farther south and east you reside. Most of Wednesday will be rain-free, however. Thursday is a dry day with a few isolated showers possible in the afternoon and evening. Friday may start with some clouds but expect sunshine to be prominent during the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. The weekend looks considerably warmer. Daily temperatures will climb well into the upper 80s, if not close to 90 degrees. There is limited rain in the extended forecast so our drought conditions will likely not change much in the next 7 to 10 days.

TODAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an afternoon/evening isolated shower or thunder shower, especially east of 131. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast/south winds at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for spotty afternoon and evening shower. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

