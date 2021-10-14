Today's Forecast: Cloudy with a few showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Mostly cloudy with rain showers are likely through the mid/late morning and early afternoon today. Nothing strong or severe is expected. Another round of showers is possible late in the day on Friday into Saturday morning. Temperatures are on a downward slope for the next couple of days. Readings will be near 70 today, falling into the middle 60s Friday, and the mid to upper 50s for Saturday. Sunshine and drier conditions arrive next week.

TODAY: Cloudy with rain showers developing through mid/late morning, perhaps a rumble of thunder. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds southwest/west at 7 to 14 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the low/mid 50s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy with rain showers developing, mainly in the P.M./night hours. Highs in the middle 60s. Winds northeast/north at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Chance of mainly morning showers, otherwise mostly cloudy, cool, and fall-like. Highs in the mid/upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies and comfortable. Highs in the lower 60s.

MONDAY: Sunny skies and comfortable. Highs in the middle 60s.

