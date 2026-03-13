Today's Forecast: Cloudy, windy, rain, snow

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A strong Alberta Clipper system (from Canada) arrives today and will spread rain and snow across West Michigan today. There may be some grassy accumulations in spots in/around Grand Rapids, but a quick burst of 3" to 6" is possible across our northern counties where WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES are in effect until 2 P.M. for Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, and Montcalm Counties. This system will generate very windy conditions with gusts of 55/60 mph. A FOX 17 WEATHER READY ALERT has been issued along with a HIGH WIND WARNING as we expect scattered power outages, difficulty driving on north/south roads, and blowing snow. Most of Saturday looks dry, but Saturday night into Sunday another system arrives. This systems bears watching as we are currently seeing rain, snow, wintry icy mix, and perhaps a thunderstorm in spots. Some models bring mostly rain and a little snow to West Michigan, while others bring more wintry weather. Any accumulation in our area would likely occur from Grand Rapids to the north. This will be a system to keep an eye on in the days to come as travel impacts could be possible Sunday. The system looks to produce very heavy snow across northern lower Michigan and north central lower Michigan. Beyond that system we cool down even further with some lake effect snow showers possible early next week.

TODAY: WEATHER READY ALERT / HIGH WIND WARNING Cloudy, very windy, with rain and snow showers. 1" to 2" around Grand Rapids and vicinity. 3" to 6" possible across our northern counties of Montcalm, Mecosta, Newaygo, and Oceana. Highs around 40. Winds southwest/west at 25 to 35 mph. Gusting 55 to 60 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening clouds and snow showers, otherwise becoming partly cloudy overnight. Winds diminishing too. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds decreasing from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny early, becoming mostly cloudy. Look for a quick burst of snow to develop after midnight as our next winter storm arrives. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds variable at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: WEATHER WEATHER ALERT Cloudy and windy with a icy mix of rain, snow, sleet, freezing rain, before changing to all rain for much of the area. A thunderstorm possible too. Ice and snow accumulation is possible from Grand Rapids northward. This will be a major winter storm across northern lower Michigan and portions of the upper peninsula. Highs in the mid 50s. Windy too.

MONDAY: Cloudy, windy, and sharply colder with rain changing to snow showers. Accumulations possible. Highs in the predawn hours in the low/mid 50s, then falling into the 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold with lake effect snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the mid/upper 40s.

