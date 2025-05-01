Today's Forecast: Cloudy, rainy, few thundershowers possible

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Today is a WEATHER READY ALERT DAY! Showers and storms are likely today, especially this morning. Steady to moderate rain may slow the morning commute. Scattered showers will remain this afternoon, lingering into Friday. Total accumulations in Grand Rapids look to be around a half inch, with heavier amounts north and west of the city (perhaps an inch or more). There are indications that an upper level cut-off low may forms and meander across the Ohio Valley this weekend and into the beginning of next week. If our forecast models are correct, that would mean more cloud cover, cooler temperatures, and the chance of rain showers from time to time. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts as things may change. Next week we should warm into the low/mid 70s as we kick the upper low out of the region. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Cloudy with widespread rain likely. Chance for a few thundershowers. Highs in the low/mid 60s. Winds east/southeast/southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid/upper 40s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: A few lingering light morning showers possible, otherwise some late day clearing possible. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Slight chance of a shower or few sprinkles. Highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. and pleasant. Highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s near 70.

