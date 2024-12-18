Today's Forecast: Cloudy, cooler, chance light rain/snow shower

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Some weak upper level energy along with the passage of a cold front may generate some light rain/snow showers today, especially this morning. It will be cold enough for a few afternoon lake effect snow showers, but little/no accumulation is expected except on grassy areas. The potential for more widespread snow arrives Thursday P.M. and night as a stronger Canadian clipper system moves into the region. This one will drop a quick 1" to 3", with the heaviest occurring north of Grand Rapids. Friday through the weekend will be mainly dry, with lake effect snow possible Saturday morning (near the immediate lakeshore), before a wind shift looks to bring sunshine across the area to end the weekend. Afternoon highs will only be in the 20s with the dry air and lows in the teens! We are watching for a big warm up leading into Christmas and New Years, as mostly rain is in the forecast Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with temperatures into the 40s the following weekend! Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Cloudy and cooler with the chance for a light rain/snow shower, mainly this morning. Some snow showers or flurries possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening clouds, otherwise becoming partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the middle 20s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with P.M. and nighttime snow developing as our next clipper system arrives. Total accumulation of 1" to 3", with the highest amounts north of Grand Rapids. Highs in the low 30s. Winds east/southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance snow showers, mainly in the morning. Highs around 30.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, especially near the lakeshore. Colder too. Highs in the mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the mid 20s.

