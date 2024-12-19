Today's Forecast: Cloudy, cool, P.M. snow develops

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: The potential for more widespread snow arrives this afternoon/evening and overnight as a strong Canadian clipper system moves into the region. This one will drop a quick 2" to 4", with the heaviest occurring north of Grand Rapids. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES have been posted for Oceana, Newaygo, and Mecosta Counties from 4 P.M. this afternoon throguh 10 A.M. Friday. The snow will wind down by mid-day Friday. Friday night through the weekend will be mainly dry, with lake effect snow possible Saturday morning (near the immediate lakeshore), before a wind shift looks to bring sunshine across the area to end the weekend. It will be colder, though! More Arctic air spilling in to the Great Lakes will make afternoon highs only in the 20s with the dry air and lows in the teens! We are watching for a warm up leading into Christmas and New Years, as mostly rain is in the forecast Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with temperatures into the 40s the following weekend! Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Cloudy and cool with P.M. and nighttime snow developing as our next clipper system arrives. Highs in the low 30s. Winds east/southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with snow likely. Total accumulation of 2" to 4", with the highest amounts north of Grand Rapids. Lows in the mid/upper 20s. Winds southeast/northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning snow showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Winds northeast/north at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny inland, but more cloud and some lake effect snow possible at the immediate lakeshore. Colder too. Highs only in the mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the mid 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of P.M. night snow showers. Highs around 30.

