Today's Forecast: Cloudy, breezy, warm, showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We expect wet and mild conditions for our Election Day as a frontal system lifts into the Great Lakes today. Brisk south/southwest winds will keep temps very mild with highs in the upper 60s to near 70! Hold onto your hats and ballots as winds will gust to around 40 mph. It's looking likely we will likely see an inch or two of widespread rain throughout West Michigan, which will put a bit of a dent in the drought that has developed over the last 2 months. GALE WARNINGS are in effect on Lake Michigan. We'll maintain lots of cloud cover on Wednesday with some late day sunshine possible, but it will be cooler with highs in the mid/upper 50s. Dry weather continues Thursday through Saturday, but more more showers may be arriving Saturday night into Sunday as our next weather system approaches. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy, and warm with showers likely. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Winds south/southwest 12 to 24 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening showers, otherwise mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid/upper 40s. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. Some late day sunshine is possible. Cooler too! Highs in the middle 50s. Winds west/northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 50s.

