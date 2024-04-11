Today's Forecast: Cloudy, breezy, rain likely

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Widespread rain is likely today as a low pressure system tracks into the region from the south and west. A raincoat and umbrella would be a great idea the next two days! There may be a thunderstorm or two, but severe weather is not likely. Showers will linger into the first half of Friday. Strong winds will also accompany this system. Breezy conditions are likely today, and downright windy conditions behind the system on Friday. We may see WIND ADVISORIES issued for this event as we draw closer. Over 1" of rain will be possible for most of the region by Friday afternoon. A few locations could receive up to 2" of rain, especially further south/east of Grand Rapids. This system is tracking further east into Canada, so it may pull the core of the strongest winds as well as the heaviest rain just out of our area. Winds diminish Friday night and we will dry out Saturday, with a pop up shower or storm possible Sunday morning. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy, and cooler with steady to moderate rain likely. A thunderstorm possible. Highs already occurred at midnight in the mid/upper 50s, but will fall into the upper 40s to near 50 the remainder of the day. Winds northeast/north at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30/35 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy, with rain likely. Lows in the mid/upper 40s. northwest/west at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30/35 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, windy, blustery, and cool with rain likely...mainly in the morning through about midday. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50. West-northwest winds sustained at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts of 45 mph to 50 mph. possible.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and unseasonably warm. Chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the morning. Highs around 70.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs around 70.

