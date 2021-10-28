Today's Forecast: Cloudy, breezy, mild

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Our next system arrives this evening with rain showers expected. The wet weather will likely continue into most of Friday. Steady rain should be tapering off a bit for our Friday night high school football games, but lingering showers can't be ruled out. The weekend is looking okay with a mix of sun and clouds and readings in the mid/upper 50s. The Michigan - Michigan State game in East Lansing appears dry at this point with tailgate and game time temperatures likely ranging from the upper 40s to eventually the middle 50s. Halloween Sunday also looks rain-free with highs in the mid 50s, perfect for trick-or-treating! A cooler pattern, the coldest of the season thus far, appears on track for next week with highs in the 40s.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy, and mild with patchy drizzle/mist. A chance of showers by late afternoon/evening. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy, and mild with rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and breezy rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds, but becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY/HALLOWEEN: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

