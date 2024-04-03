Today's Forecast: Cloudy, breezy, cool, rain and snow showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: You'll need your rain gear and warm layers over the next few days as we remain locked into an off/on wet pattern from an upper level low pressure system tracking directly over the state. This system will dominate our weather through Thursday. Lighter, scattered rain and snow showers are likely today, tonight, and again Thursday until this system moves east later Thursday into Friday. Accumulating snow is not likely. Partial sunshine will return on Friday, with more abundant sunshine and warmer temperatures this weekend. The Detroit Tiger Home Opener this Friday will be chilly....bundle up! Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold with highs only in the middle 40s. Don't forget...the ECLIPSE occurs on Monday! Right now, the forecast calls for partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a 20/30 percent chance of a shower. 94 percent viewing totality in Grand Rapids is from about 3:05 to 3:15 Monday afternoon, but make sure to have a plan "B" as clouds may dominate the forecast at that time. Our team of Meteorologist have tips and information all week on the viewing on air and online. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy, and cool with scattered rain and snow showers. Highs in the low/mid 40s. Winds south/southeast at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. Lows in the low/mid 30s. Winds east/north at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. Highs in the low/mid 40s. Winds north at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the mid/upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer, and pleasant. Highs in the low/mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY/ECLIPSE DAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and mild. A shower possible. Highs in the lower 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

