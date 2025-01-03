Today's Forecast: Cloudy, breezy, cold, snow likely

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Another cold stretch has settled in, as we don't expect temperatures above freezing in the foreseeable future. This does influence steadier lake effect today and into tonight. Another 1" to 4" likely, especially along/west of U.S. 131. The highest amounts will be south/west of Grand Rapids. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been posted for all Lakeshore counties as well as Kalamazoo, Barry, Kent, Newaygo, and Calhoun Counties until 1 A.M. tonight. A few light snow showers or flurries may linger into Saturday morning. High temperatures through next week will be in the 20s, and mornings in the teens. Breezy northwest winds each day will make lake effect snow showers likely into the middle of next week, as well as wind chills consistently in the teens or cooler. If you are a winter weather lover, this cold pattern looks to be in place through at least the middle of January. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy, and cold with lake effect snow showers. Total accumulations of 2" to 4" likely, especially along/west of U.S. 131, with the highest amounts south/west of Grand Rapids. Highs in the mid 20s. Winds northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Wind chills in the single digits and teens.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold with light snow showers and flurries. Lows in the upper teens. Winds west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with lingering light morning snow showers or flurries. Some late day clearing possible. Highs in the lower 20s. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph. Wind chills in the single digits and teens.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with scattered snow showers possible. Highs in the mid 20s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with scattered snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with scattered snow showers possible. Highs in the mid 20s.

