Today's Forecast: Cloudy and cool with a few showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Sunday brings morning rain showers and cooler temperatures. Our severe weather threat for Sunday has diminished significantly. The track of the storm system has changed (further southward), and therefore we have been removed in West Michigan from any real threat! A rumble of thunder or two is possible, but most of us will simply see rain. On-and-off rain showers will extend into Monday, with a high of only 72 degrees. Our southern counties will see the most rain both days, with .50" up to an inch possible. Dry skies return for Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures rebounding back into the lower 80s. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Cloudy and cool with showers likely, especially from Grand Rapids southward through the morning hours. . A stray thunderstorm is also possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds east-northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, especially south of Grand Rapids. A stray thunderstorm is possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds northeast/north at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs near 80.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

