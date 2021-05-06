Today's Forecast: Cloudy and chilly with light rain

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Conditions will be cool this morning once again with temperatures kicking off in the lower 40s. We will have another raw spring day with below average temperatures not getting much higher than 50 degrees as a lot of clouds and widespread to scattered rain showers impact us through mainly the morning and early afternoon. Another weak disturbance can instigate a few showers on Friday, but a bit of sun will be in the mix as well. Our first of multiple potential overnights with frost/freeze concerns shows up Thursday night into Friday morning and will continue to be a concern into early next week. Expect the cool and well below normal temperature pattern to persist through next week. A slow, but sure, warm-up is on track to occur by Wednesday and Thursday next week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with light showers likely. Cool high around 50. Winds light/variable.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Frost possible. Light west winds.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a shower or two possible. Highs in the low to mid 50s. West northwest winds at 10-20 mph with higher gusts. Overnight lows in the lower 30s with frost & freeze possible.

SATURDAY: Frosty start to the day with lows in upper 20s/lower 30s, otherwise partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the middle 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the middle 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

