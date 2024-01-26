Today's Forecast: Clouds, showers, fog, gloomy

The forecast from Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: On-and-off rain showers will be possible this morning and again this afternoon and evening. Total rain accumulation will range between half inch to an inch over the region by this evening. We will have to watch for any possible flooding concerns as snow continues to melt quickly and possible ice jams along area rivers may develop. Click here for river level status. Cloudy skies, gloomy conditions, and areas of fog are on tap for Saturday and Sunday. A stray sprinkle will be possible this weekend, though most of us will stay dry. The next best chance for a rain/snow mix will be Tuesday. There are indications that our temperatures will stay well above normal into the first week of February. That means no Arctic outbreak and no big storms on the horizon at this time. Stay alert and informed with FOX 17 weather.

TODAY: Lingering morning rain showers, otherwise cloudy with areas of fog and mist. A few more light scattered showers are possible this afternoon and evening are possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds north/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with areas of fog and mist. Lows in the lows 30s. Winds northeast/east light.

SATURDAY: Cloudy, gloomy, areas of fog. Stray shower possible at night. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds east/northeast light.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies. Stray morning shower possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with with rain/snow showers likely. Highs in the mid/upper 30s.

