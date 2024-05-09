Today's Forecast: Clouds, cooler, few showers likely

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Look for mainly cloudy skies today with a few showers likely, especially from Grand Rapids southward as a low pressure system tracks across the southern Great Lakes. Today starts a few days with temperatures running a little cooler in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A rumble of thunder is possible today. Friday will feature partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 60s. More shower chances arrive on Saturday, but Sunday (Mother's Day) looks mainly dry at this time. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers likely. A thunderstorm also possible. The best concentration of showers will be south of Grand Rapids where between .25" and .50" may fall. Areas north of Grand Rapids will likely see little/no rain. Breezy and cooler too. Highs around 60. Winds east-northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening clouds and perhaps a lingering shower, otherwise becoming partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the low/mid 40s. Winds northeast/north at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds northwest/west at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers likely, mainly in the morning. Some afternoon clearing possible. Highs in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY/MOTHER'S DAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Slight chance of a shower. Highs in the lower 70s.

