Today's Forecast: Clouds, areas of fog, rain develops tonight

The forecast from Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for all of our area until 11 a.m. this morning. You'll need your rain gear again tonight into Friday morning as another round of showers develop. Additional rain accumulation could range between half an inch to an inch over the region by Friday midday. We will have to watch for any possible flooding concerns as snow is expected to melt quickly and possible ice jams along area rivers. Click here for river level status. Mostly cloudy skies are on tap for Saturday and Sunday. A stray sprinkle will be possible this weekend, though most of us will stay dry. Stay alert with FOX 17 News.

TODAY: Cloudy, areas of fog and reduced visibility with rain showers developing this evening. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40. Winds east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, areas of fog, and rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Lingering morning rain showers, otherwise cloudy with areas of fog and mist. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray shower possible. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray shower possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Stray shower possible. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

