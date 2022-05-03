Today's Forecast: Chilly with rain showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Cloudy skies and rain showers to kick off your Tuesday. A system moved into West Michigan early this morning, bringing steady rain showers and a few thunderstorms. Severe weather is NOT likely. Sunshine returns on Wednesday, with high temperatures rebound to the lower 60s. Cloud cover increases on Thursday, as another system takes aim on Friday. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are likely on Friday, with dry skies anticipated for Mother's Day weekend. High temperatures this upcoming weekend will be in the middle to upper 60s! The normal or average high temperature is now 65 degrees. Temperatures will be below that threshold during the work week.

Download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast, live radar, and immediate severe weather alerts. And don't forget to watch FOX 17 at 7 P.M. Wednesday for our SEVERE WEATHER SPECIAL...everything you need to know about how we forecast severe storms, how to stay safe, and one of the biggest tornado events that ever occurred in West Michigan!

TODAY: Cloudy with rain likely and a few thunderstorms possible. Severe weather not likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Lows around 40 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. A bit warmer too. Highs in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Some morning sunshine, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain developing by late evening and overnight. Highs in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs near 60 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube