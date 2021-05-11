Today's Forecast: Chilly temperatures with partly cloudy skies and a stray shower possible inland

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Skies are clear this morning across West Michigan and temperatures overnight/early morning dropped to lows between 30 and 32 degrees. A few clouds will pop-up for inland locations today with an isolated sprinkle or light shower possible. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds can be anticipated for Tuesday. We expect another chilly overnight/early morning heading into Wednesday before temperatures slowly warm. The slow warming trend starts on Wednesday and carries into next weekend when temperatures will get back to around or even above 70 degrees.

TODAY: A frosty open to the day. Partly cloudy to partly sunny. A stray sprinkle or shower possible. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds near 15 mph, gusts to between 20-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Areas of frost expected. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Northwest to north winds at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Frosty start; otherwise mostly sunny and nicer! Highs in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

