Today's Forecast: Chilly & breezy with partly cloudy skies

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Happy Weekend! Plan on a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday, along with a breezy northwest wind. High temperatures will only reach the mid/upper 40s on Saturday. We are concerned with a potential frost/freeze Saturday night into Sunday morning, especially along and north of I-96. If you have potted plants outdoors, it will be best to bring them in Saturday evening. We do remain dry through Tuesday, with Monday's low 60s the warmest of the week. The next chance for widespread rain and perhaps a thunderstorm is next Tuesday. Overall, a dry, and breezy weather pattern lasts through the end of next week. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and chilly. Highs only in the mid/upper 40s. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with frost. A potential freeze for some, especially north of I-96. Lows in the lower 30s.

SUNDAY: An early morning frost/freeze possible, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the low/mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer, and pleasant. Highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers likely. Perhaps a rumble or two or thunder. Highs in the middle 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube