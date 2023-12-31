Today's Forecast: Chance wintry mix

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: A light wintry mix brings precipitation to West Michigan today. It looks to be scattered at times, and could stay on the side of mostly rain, due to temperatures rising to the upper 30s. Little to no snow or ice accumulation is expected. However, overnight lows below freezing could create slick spots tonight. Depending on any flurries picked up today, this December could land as the second least snowy on record. A drier start to the New Year is anticipated on Monday, with cooler air dropping in. Forecast models hint to the potential for some snow by next Wednesday and Thursday. Make sure to stay updated on later forecasts.

TODAY / NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly cloudy with light snow chances. Light rain could mix in at times. Accumulations under an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds north/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY / NEW YEAR'S DAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow shower chances. Highs in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with lingering flurries. Highs in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

