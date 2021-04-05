Today's Forecast: Chance of a shower or storm; otherwise partly cloudy and mild

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Clouds increase leading to an upper-level disturbance crossing Lake Michigan in the overnight hours can spark a few showers and thundershowers early Monday morning. Heavy downpours are possible in spots to begin the new workweek. Most daylight hours on Monday, however, should have dry conditions with even some peaks of sunshine filtering through the clouds. A warm pattern is anticipated into the middle of the week with highs likely to reach the mid 70s by Wednesday. Just a shower or thunderstorm is possible Tuesday and Wednesday with most areas remaining rain-free, but a stray shower or storm is still a chance. The better chance for wet weather and appreciable rainfall arrives Thursday into Friday as the main low pressure system approaches from the west. The heightened precipitation prospects and associated increase in cloud cover along with the progression of this system across the Midwest will work to knock temperatures down into the 60s heading into next weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny and warm with a few showers and thundershowers mainly in the morning. Highs near 70. Breezy south to southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or thundershower. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds at 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the lower 70s. South to southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. A bit cooler temperatures with highs in the upper 60s.

