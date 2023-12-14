Today's Forecast: Breezy, warmer temps and sunny

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Mostly clear skies and cold temperatures are in the forecast for West Michigan early this morning. Frost will be possible, especially for inland communities. A wave of warmth is on the way for later today and Friday. High temperatures will climb to the middle to upper 40s for the end of this week and weekend. The next chance of rain in West Michigan arrives this weekend, but it's only a slight chance of some scattered light showers. As of now, forecast models are placing the best chance for rain late Saturday night into early Sunday.

Longer range forecast models and trends indicate we have a good chance of above-normal temperatures before and through Christmas. The average high temperature around that time of year is in the middle 30s. This type of a moderate to strong El Nino pattern is leading to what may be a "green" Christmas for Michigan. In fact, much of the entire nation may be seeing above average temperatures leading up to Christmas itself, so perhaps travel will be good. It looks like the pattern may start breaking down around or just after Christmas. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer. Highs in the middle 40s. Winds west-southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Sunshine in the morning, with gradually increasing clouds in the afternoon. Breezy, too. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs in the middle 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs in the middle 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

