Today's Forecast: Breezy & sunny with above average temps

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Clear skies and mild temperatures are expected this morning as we kick off a mild work week! A gradual warm-up will begins for the work week, as temperatures reach the mid/upper 50s with mainly dry conditions. Sunshine will be in full force today and Tuesday, and just a few clouds on Wednesday. West Michigan communities are making a run at 60s toward the end of the week! The next chance for rain looks to arrive late Thursday evening into Friday, but total accumulations are looking minimal, as we look to cool back down behind the showers. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Abundant sunshine. A bit warmer. Highs in the middle 50s. Breezy. Winds west/northwest at 15 to 20 mph, with individual gusts up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid/upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s, near 60-degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube