Today's Forecast: Breezy & cooler, mostly dry

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: The cold front associated with a larger low pressure system to our north has already swept through, leaving some with a quarter of an inch of rain, while others saw just a few drops. The chance of a few isolated showers continues Friday, but most of the day should just be cooler and breezy. A BEACH =HAZARD STATEMENT and SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY remain in effect for all lake shore counties until Sunday morning. Colder air coming in aloft with keep the chance for a few lake enhanced showers on Saturday along the lake shore. Wind gusts between Friday and Saturday could exceed 30 mph at times. The system will exit West Michigan later Saturday, but we do have the chance for a few waterspouts on Lake Michigan this weekend with significantly cooler air flowing over the relatively warmer waters! If you take any photos, make sure to post them to our FOX 17 Facebook page. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with the chance for a few showers north of I-96 or along the immediate lake shore. Breezy and cooler too. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70. Winds northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, a few showers along the lake shore possible. Lows in the upper 40s. North wind at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cool with a chance of isolated showers along the lakefront. Highs only in the low/mid 60s. Waterspouts possible on Lake Michigan.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, and cool. Highs in near 70.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube