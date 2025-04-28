Today's Forecast; Breezy and Much Warmer

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: A summer-feeling air mass will surge into West Michigan today, with plenty of sunshine and a strong southerly wind. Afternoon temperatures will climb well into the 70s. There is a small chance for a few severe storms to roll into West Michigan late tonight into early Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has included part of our area in the Slight Risk Area (Level 2 out of 5, above) for severe storms with gusty winds the main threat. Temperatures will be in the 70s Tuesday morning before falling later in the day behind the cold front. A few strong storms are possible tomorrow along the front as well, with a Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) issued for West Michigan. The Slight Risk Area (Level 2 out of 5) for Tuesday shifts to the eastern part of the state. Wednesday will be a cooler day but mostly sunny, before another system brings widespread rain for most of Thursday into Friday.

TODAY: Feeling like Summer this afternoon. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; Breezy and warmer. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds: S 10-20 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Storms developing after midnight; Slight Risk Severe (Level 2 out of 5) West of US-131 from midnight to daybreak Tuesday. Winds: S 15-25 mph

TUESDAY: Morning showers and thunderstorms exit. Marginal Risk Severe (Level 1 out of 5) Windy and turning cooler during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s, then falling to the 60s later in the day.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Early day rain, then clearing. Breezy and much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60-degrees

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, cooler. Highs near 60-degrees

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, pleasant. Highs in the upper 60s.

