Today's Forecast; Breezy and Much Cooler; Plenty of Sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: After a very mild Saturday (by mid-November standards) across West Michigan, a huge change is brewing! Temperatures will be closer to "average" starting today, with highs in the mid-40s. Plenty of sunshine is on the horizon today. Dry and cool weather continues through Monday, with the chance for a wintry mixture of rain and snow moving through with a pocket of cooler air on Tuesday. Tuesday's highs will only reach the upper 30s. Wednesday will be dry, with highs back in the mid-40s. A late-week system will produce scattered rain showers later Thursday into Friday. Friday looks to be the wettest day of the week, with widespread rain showers and highs near 50-degrees. No "major" storms are on the horizon, though a few showers are possible next Saturday, with a return to dry and pleasant weather on Sunday. The next system that could bring meaningful rain won't arrive until later Thursday into Friday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Breezy and much cooler. Plenty of sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: NW 15-25 mph

TONIGHT: Clear skies and colder. Lows near 30-degrees. Winds: NW 5-15 mph

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool and quiet. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: NW 5-15 mph

TUESDAY: Chance wintry mix with rain and snow showers. Much colder. Highs in the mid-upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain showers. Highs in the mid-upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs near 50-degrees.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers. Highs in the mid-upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool and Quiet. Highs in the mid-upper 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

