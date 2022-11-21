Today's Forecast: Breezy and mostly sunny

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: We made it through a very snowy weekend! Records with this snowfall have been shattered. Snowfall daily totals have exceeded 7 inches in many area, and our November snowfall total so far has already climbed to 27.3 inches. Warmer air sets in to start the work week off today. A thaw kicks off as temperatures rise to the upper 30s and lower 40s, which will encourage some melting of that newly fallen snow. Breezy winds will be present today which could cause some blowing snow. Partly cloudy skies dominate the first half of the week, but clouds begin to bulk up by Thanksgiving. There's a chance for a few showers on Thanksgiving as a system sets up for the end of the week. Warmer air and the disturbance could bring chances of a rain / snow mix by Friday and Saturday. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Mostly to partly sunny and a bit warmer. Highs in the upper 30s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Northwest around 5 mph. Lows in the teens.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY/THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy with a chance of late afternoon rain showers. Highs in the lower to middle 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, chances of a rain to snow mix. Highs in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering rain/snow mix. Highs near 40 degrees.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube