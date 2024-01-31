Today's Forecast: Breezy and mostly cloudy

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Patchy drizzle, possible fog, and cloudy skies are in the forecast for West Michigan this morning. We continue to monitor possible flooding as snow keeps melting and ice jams are possible along area rivers this week. A FLOOD WARNING is in effect along the Grand River near Comstock Park until Sunday morning and A FLOOD WARNING is in effect along Maple River near Maple Rapids until further notice. Click here for river level status. Cloud cover will linger into today and Thursday, with more sunshine on Friday and through this weekend. As for our winter warmth, there are indications that our temperatures will stay above normal into the first two weeks of February. Stay alert and informed with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to middle 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to middle 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to middle 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

