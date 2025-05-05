Today's Forecast; Breezy and cool start to the week

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: A couple of breezy and cool days will kick-off the workweek as a cutoff low pressure center sits and spins in the Ohio Valley. West Michigan can expect considerable cloudiness, with a few light rain showers. Much of the day Monday will be dry, with a few more showers developing later Monday night into early Tuesday. The system begins to move off to the east later Tuesday, allowing dry air to return to the Great Lakes region. More sunshine returns by mid-week, with Wednesday's highs climbing back into the low 70s. The second half of the week looks very nice, with lots of sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s! At this point, the weekend is looking dry and warm for the River Bank Run, Tulip Time activities and Mother's Day! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Breezy and cool with considerable cloudiness. A few showers are possible, but much of the day will be dry. Highs in the low-mid 60s. Winds: NE 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Few showers. Lows in the mid-upper 40s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Remaining cool with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Highs around 70.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant. Highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: (MOTHER'S DAY) Mostly Sunny and warm. Highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the low-mid 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

