Today's Forecast: Bitter cold & windy with lake effect snow

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Lake effect snow continues through Wednesday in a on and off again pattern. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains for Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties until 1 P.M. Tuesday. An additional 1" to 3" of snow will be likely through Tuesday afternoon along and west of U.S.-131, with isolated higher amounts possible. The bigger focus is a WIND CHILL ADVISORY issued for Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, and counties to the south until 10/11 A.M. Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the upper single digits to lower teens, with feel like temperatures reaching 15-30 degrees below zero. If not protected, you can get frostbite in 15 to 30 minutes. Please limit your time outside and bundle up! Stay safe and warm the next several days. Friday we will see more lake effect snow plus light widespread system snow before shutting our snow machine off throughout the weekend and warming up heading into next week. Make sure to stay updated on later forecasts for all snow chances later in the week.

TODAY: Cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Accumulations possible. Highs in the teens. Wind chills below zero.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Lows in the single digits. Winds chills below zero.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with lake effect snow showers and windy. Highs in the teens.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a chance for light lake effect snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs near 20 degrees.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cold with a chance for lake effect snow. Highs in the upper teens.

