Today's Forecast: Bitter cold temperatures with lake effect snow developing

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Early this morning will started with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. A cold front then pushes through and temperatures fall below freezing just before sunrise. This shot of Arctic air will drop numbers below average with daytime temperatures falling into the upper teens by late afternoon. Early this morning may start off with a bit of drizzle/freezing drizzle before transitioning to lake effect flurries and snow showers for the late morning and afternoon. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Allegan, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa and Van Buren counties from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. for the prospect of several inches of snow around 1-3 and 2-4 inches. Just a dusting or light coating of snow is expected in Grand Rapids area. Lake effect snow showers slowly diminish Thursday night into Friday morning. Friday we take a break with some sunshine before more weekend snow arrives. Bundle up and stay safe!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with drizzle/freezing drizzle possible early, followed by lake effect snow showers developing west of U.S. 131 in the afternoon/evening. Morning highs in the 30s, then falling throughout the day as Arctic air plunges in. Winds west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers. North northwest winds 5 – 10 mph gusting to 20 mph. Lows in the single digits.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with lake effect snow showers, mainly nearer the lakeshore. Total local accumulation of several inches possible in southwestern Allegan, western Van Buren. Highs in the upper teens.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for afternoon snow developing. Highs in the mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow chances. Highs in the upper teens and lower 20s.

