Today's Forecast: Bitter cold air and lake effect snow

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Today brings the coldest air of the season thus far! High temperatures will be around 13 degrees. Factoring in the wind, the feels-like temperatures will range between -10 to -20 degrees early this morning. With the cold temperatures, steady winds, and warm Great Lakes, the ingredients are there for lake effect snow on Friday. Additional snow accumulation between 1" to 3 " will be possible along and west of U.S. 131. The highest snow accumulation is likely to be along the immediate lakeshore from Holland through South Haven where isolated higher amounts are likely. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES and WIND CHILL ADVISORIES have been posted through Friday. Click HERE for the latest alerts in West Michigan. Temperatures rebound to the 30s this weekend with mostly cloudy skies both days. Another system looks to develop and sweep through West Michigan in the middle of next week, paired with above average temperatures. Stay tuned for updates and download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: A blast of Arctic air leading to high temperatures only in the teens! Lake effect snow develops along and west of U.S. 131. Winds northwest at 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills ranging between -5 to -15 degrees most of the day.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Breezy. Lows near zero degrees. Winds light and variable. Wind chills -10 to -20 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and a bit warmer. Highs in the lower 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 30s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies with the chance of light rain. A wintry mix can't be ruled out. Highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s near 40 degrees.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube