Today's Forecast: Becoming partly sunny, dry

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: You'll need a few extra minutes this morning to scrape off your car and get the heat going as temps are in the low/mid 30s! Partly cloudy to partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s are forecast today. Our next system arrives late Thursday evening and into Friday with more showers expected at that time. The weekend is looking okay with a mix of sun and clouds and readings in the upper 50s. The Michigan - Michigan State game in East Lansing appears dry at this point with tailgate and game time temps likely ranging from the upper 40s to eventually the middle 50s. Halloween Sunday also looks rain-free with highs in the mid 50s. A cooler pattern appears on track for next workweek with some of the coldest air we've seen this season!

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the Mid 40s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers later in the evening. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

