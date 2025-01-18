Today's Forecast: Arctic cold and lake snows build this weekend

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Another true Arctic blast with bitterly cold temperatures are on the way this weekend. A cold front sliding across the state this morning may produce some light snow showers, but look for falling temperatures through the day. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the single digits and wind chills well below zero with consistent lake effect snow! We think areas along/west of U.S. 131 from Sunday through Wednesday cold see at least a foot or more of lake effect. Visibility will be reduced with blowing and drifting, especially on north-south roadways. This snow will be the light, fluffy, powdery, and a low-moisture content consistency...so it will add up and fluff up fast! Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance of light morning rain/snow showers, with steadier precipitation south/east of Grand Rapids. Temperatures fall from midnight highs in the upper 20s, to the lower 20s by late this afternoon. Winds northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy lake effect snow developing mainly along/west of U.S. 131. Lows around 10 above. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Another blast of Arctic air establishes itself. This will be the coldest air of the season thus far. Mostly cloudy with a lake effect snow ramping up, especially for locations along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the middle teens. Winds chills below zero.

MONDAY: Arctic air continues in the Great Lakes and much of the eastern half of the nation. Expect bitterly cold temperatures and mostly cloudy skies with lake effect snow likely. Highs only in the single digits with wind chills in the double digits below zero.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and bitterly cold with lake effect snow likely. Highs in the single digits, wind chills -10 to -25 degrees.

