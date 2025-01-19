Today's Forecast; Arctic blast marching into West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Arctic air is moving into West Michigan, with the coldest air we have seen in six years! Dangerously cold temperatures will combine with strong winds to send wind chills down to -10 to -20 from Monday through Daybreak Wednesday. Temperatures will be dropping today, into the single figures by this evening. Wind chills will drop to zero this afternoon, and slide below zero by Daybreak Monday. Areas along/west of U.S. 131 from Sunday through Wednesday cold see at least a foot or more of lake effect. Inland areas will likely receive three to six inches of snow. Visibility will be reduced with blowing and drifting, especially on north-south roadways. This snow will be the light, fluffy, powdery, and a low-moisture content consistency...so it will add up and fluff up fast! Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (Now through 1AM Wednesday for Lakeshore Counties)

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (Starting at 4PM today through 7PM Tuesday for Inland Counties)

TODAY: Arctic air arrives with temperatures falling and wind chills near zero. Lake effect snow showers today, especially for locations along/west of U.S. 131. Falling temperatures after morning temperatures in the middle teens. Winds chills below zero. Winds N-NW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Bitterly cold with snow showers. Lows near zero. Wind chills -5 to -10 Winds: W-NW 5-15 mph

MONDAY: Arctic air continues in the Great Lakes and much of the eastern half of the nation. Expect bitterly cold temperatures and mostly cloudy skies with lake effect snow likely. Highs only in the single digits with wind chills -10 to -20. Winds: W 10-20 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and bitterly cold with lake effect snow likely. Highs in the single digits, wind chills -10 to -25 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Very cold start with some lake effect snow. Gradually warming temperatures through the afternoon and evening under broken clouds. Highs in the upper teens near 20.

THURSDAY: Not as cold, chance few snow showers. Highs in the mid-upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s.

SATURDAY: Chance snow developing. Highs near 30-degrees.

