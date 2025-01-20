Today's Forecast; Arctic blast brings dangerously cold air and snow

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Dangerously cold Arctic air is gripping West Michigan, with the coldest air we have seen in six years! Single digit temperatures will combine with strong winds to send wind chills down to -10 to -25 from Monday through Daybreak Wednesday. Locally heavy lake effect snow bands will continue to prevail, and with a westerly shift to the winds, the snow bands will migrate inland; even to areas east of U.S. 13. Lakeshore counties that saw several inches of snow Sunday will end up with totals from this event on the order of at least a foot; with many inland areas receiving at least three to six inches of snow. Visibility will be reduced with blowing and drifting, especially on north-south roadways. This snow will be the light, fluffy, powdery, and a low-moisture content consistency...so it will add up and fluff up fast! Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY - Through 1AM Wednesday for Lakeshore Counties; Through 7PM Tuesday for Inland Counties

COLD WEATHER ADVISORY - Area wide through Noon Wednesday for all of West Michigan

TODAY: Arctic air continues in the Great Lakes and much of the eastern half of the nation. Expect bitterly cold temperatures and mostly cloudy skies with lake effect snow likely. Highs only in the single digits with wind chills -10 to -20 degrees. Winds: W 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers continue as even colder air arrives with overnight temperatures -5 to -10 and wind chills -15 to -25. Winds: W 5-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and bitterly cold with lake effect snow showers continuing. Highs in the single digits, wind chills -10 to -25 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Very cold start with lake effect snow showers continuing. Temperatures gradually start to moderate through the afternoon and evening under broken clouds. Highs in the upper teens near 20.

THURSDAY: Not as cold, chance few snow showers. Highs in the mid-upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s.

SATURDAY: Chance snow developing. Highs near 30-degrees.

SUNDAY: Lt. Snow Possible. Highs in the mid-20s.

